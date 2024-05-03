Whippets Lose First Game of Playoffs Third Round

HomeLocalWhippets Lose First Game of Playoffs Third Round

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team traveled all the way to Ripley to play the Tigers in the first game of the third round of the Region III-4A playoffs.

In the most closely played game of the season, there was only one run scored by Kosciusko until the Tigers tied it up at one all in the bottom of the sixth. Going into extra innings, Ripley pulls it out with a walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth, final score 2-1.

Braxton Smith and Aidan Howard were named the Autumn Ridge Dental Players of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back on Saturday evening when the Whippets return home to play the second game against Ripley in another win-or-you’re-done situation.

