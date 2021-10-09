Whippets Lose Hard-Fought Battle With West Lauderdale Knights

Still undefeated, the Whippets hosted the Knights of West Lauderdale in Friday night’s football action-packed game. With an interception returned for a touchdown, Kosciusko finished the first quarter ahead 7-0. The Knights pull ahead in the second quarter, but another pick six let the Whippets go into halftime with the lead, 14-12.

The second half was all West Lauderdale, with them gaining the lead and the win, 20-14.

Vincent Miller was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now that’s something to smile about!

Next week, the Whippets travel to Carthage to play an important district game against the Leake Central Gators. You can find us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.