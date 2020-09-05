Whippets Lose in Football Season Opener

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Winona Friday night to play the first official game of the 2020 football season. Everybody was looking forward to football after the long sports hiatus. And the teams did not disappoint.

Kosciusko drew first blood, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. The Tigers then scored three times in the first half, with the Whippets adding another touchdown right before halftime. 20-14, Winona.

The second half was almost a shoot out, with the scoring going back and forth, but the Whippets couldn’t close their first-half deficit. The final score was 49-39, Winona.

Azike Mays was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Next week, join us when the Whippets have their home opener, hosting the Grenada Chargers. The game will be broadcast on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app. We also plan to debut this season’s video stream on our YouTube channel. So, whatever your pleasure, we’ve got the broadcast for you!