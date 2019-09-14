Whippets Lose in Road Game Action

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Grenada to play the Chargers in Friday night’s game. Coming off a disappointing loss, the Whippets come out strong, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. After that, it was a slug fest for the entire first half. The halftime score was 28-10, Grenada.

Unfortunately, the second half was all Grenada. The Whippets couldn’t stop the Chargers, and the final score is 49-10.

George Carter was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Next week, the Whippets travel to Choctaw County to play their Chargers. The game will be on Breezy101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.