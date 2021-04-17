Whippets Lose in Road Game Against Knights

In Friday baseball, the Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Collinsville to play the West Lauderdale Knights in the rematch game. After a disappointing loss, 7-5, on Tuesday, Friday’s rematch held much implication for the upcoming playoffs picture.

The Knights scored first, but the Whippets took the lead in the top of the second. After that, the Knights retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth and held it for the win. Final score, 8-3.

Will Carter was named the Autumn Ridge Player Player of the Game.

The next broadcast game is scheduled for next Friday, when the Whippets play against Choctaw Central in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season.