Whippets Lose Regional Matchup in Collinsville

In a game postponed from Thursday, the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team traveled to Collinsville to play the West Lauderdale Knights after losing to them, 2-0, last week.

The Whippets get the first run. The Knights tie it up, 1-1, in the bottom of the fourth. West Lauderdale added three runs in the fifth.

The Whippets came roaring back in the top of the sixth with a 2-RBI double by just-announced salutatorian Cooper Black. 4-3 in the middle of the sixth. And that wound up being the final, with the Knights getting the #1 seed and the Whippets getting the #2 seed going into the playoffs.

Cooper Black was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

