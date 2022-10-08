Whippets Lose to Knights in Collinsville

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Collinsville and played the Knights of West Lauderdale under the Friday Night Lights. They just couldn’t get any traction against the Knights and came up short with a final score of 27-0.

Eli Kemp was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us next week when the Whippets hosts the Gators of Leake Central. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 but join us for the pregame shortly before that. All Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and when video is available, on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports Channel.