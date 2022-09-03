Whippets Lose to Winona Tigers

Coming off the win in last week’s season opener, the Whippets played on the road again Friday night when they traveled to Winona and played the Tigers.

The first quarter was fast-paced with the Tigers leading 6-0. The Tigers continued controlling the game, and the halftime score was 13-0. In the second half, the Tigers’ domination continued and the final score was 20-7.

Reggie Carter was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now that’s something to smile about!

Join us next week when the Whippets hosts the Lewisburg Patriots, a 6A team all the way from Olive Branch, for their home opener. Kosciusko Whippets Football is always available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.