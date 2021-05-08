Whippets Loses to Mooreville in Baseball Playoff Action

Postponed from Thursday due to a sudden, unexpected rainstorm, the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team traveled, on Friday, back to Mooreville to play the first game in the second series of their playoff bid. After a slow start of no score for the first three innings, Kosciusko drew first blood with a run in the top of the fourth. Mooreville answered with two, and added another two in the fifth. 4-1. And that became the final.

Kaylyn Powell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us again Saturday evening when Mooreville comes to Kosciusko for game two. It’s do-or-die for the home team! They win, or they’re done! The pre-game show starts a few minutes before seven on Breezy 101, available on the radio, the Breezy News app, and breezynews.com.