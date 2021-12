Two Kosciusko Whippet football players have been named to the 4A Mississippi High School Football Coaches All State team.

Senior Will Carter was named as the first team kicker/punter.

Carter was perfect on PATS during his senior season.

Additionally, senior Ethan Wood was named as the first team long snapper.

All-state teams are voted on by coaches from around the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of Coaches.