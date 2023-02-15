Whippets Open Baseball Season with a Loss to Ridgeland

The Kosciusko Whippets opened the 2023 baseball season Tuesday afternoon hosting the Ridgeland Titans.

The Titans got on the board early with two runs and held it at 2-0 until they added four more, making it 6-0 halfway through the fourth. The Whippets got on the board with 2 in the bottom of the fourth. They score again with a run in the sixth, 6-3. And that wound up being the final.

Ty Ramage was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

The next Kosciusko Whippets baseball game from Boswell Media Sports will be Saturday, Feb. 18th, against Neshoba Central. Join us a few minutes before 1 p.m. for our pre-game show.