Kosciusko Whippet baseball player Micah Parker signed Wednesday to play for Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

In his senior season, Parker led the team in batting average, hits and runs scored and helped lead the Whippets to a Co-Region 4-4A Championship.

He was named the team’s Most Valuable Player during Monday night’s athletic awards banquet.

Parker was joined at the signing by his family and Kosciusko Whippets head baseball coach Jonathan Jones.