Whippets Play Panthers to Open Playoffs

The Kosciusko Whippets football team traveled north to face the Amory Panthers in the first game of post-season play.

The first quarter was a quick back and forth with Kosciusko coming out ahead, 10-7. Amory pulled ahead in the second quarter, 21-17 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, life got tense after the Whippets scored a touchdown and the Panthers scored a field goal, making it a one-point game, 24-23, with only three minutes to go! The Panthers held that score for the win. They advance to play West Lauderdale, and the Whippets finish their season 6-4.

All the Seniors:

Tyran Mosley, Kedrick Woodard, Ceavon Tolliver, Javen Mallett, Caden Greer, Reggie Carter, Jaquavious Pace, Dontavious Manning, Timothy Wise, Qorunellius “Chubbs” Nash, R’Marrion Ward, Corey Fuller, Jayden Wilder, Letavion Stephens, Ricky McBride, Justin Coffee, Jon Gant, and Andrew Mancell

were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Boswell Media would like to thank all the fans and sponsors who’ve been with us all season. Go Whippets!