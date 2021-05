Boswell Media Sports will have Kosciusko Whippets playoff baseball tonight on Breezy 101.

The Whippets will be on the road to take on the Mooreville Troopers in game 1 of the 2nd round of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs.

Phillip Palmertree and the Boswell Media Sports crew will go on-air at approximately 6:50 pm.

First pitch is set for 7:00 pm.

The game can be heard on your radio at Breezy 101.1, on your computer at Breezynews.com, or on your phone the with Breezy 101 app.