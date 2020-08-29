Whippets Return to the Gridiron!

Some called it a jamboree. Some called it just a scrimmage. Others referred to it as “Game Zero of the 2020 Season.” But everybody was glad to get back to the football field.

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to East Webster Friday night to play the Wolverines. The Kosciusko High School boys scored a touchdown in their half, and East Webster’s junior varsity scored a touchdown in their half. So the score is either 7-6 or 7-0 and 6-0, depending on the point of view!

