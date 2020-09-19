Whippets Score First Win of Season

The Kosciusko Whippets scored their first win of the 2020 football season Friday night when they hosted the Choctaw County Chargers.

Both teams started strong and held the first quarter scoreless. The Whippets scored twice in the second quarter, making the halftime score 14-0.

But it was in the second half when the Whippets finally caught their stride. They struck twice more before the Chargers got on the board. Further scores made the final 35-14, Kosciusko.

Tra Tolliver was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Next Friday, the Whippets travel all the way north to Holly Springs for their next matchup. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, or the Breezy News app for more football action.