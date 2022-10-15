HomeLocalWhippets Shut Out Gators

Whippets Shut Out Gators

by

In only the second game played at the newly-renovated Landrum Field, the Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Leake Central Gators in the last scheduled home game of the season.

This game was all Whippets.  Final 21-0.

Javen Mallet and Lee Wade were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next week, the Whippets travel to Meridian and play the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans.  All Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.  Also, this game is planned to be video broadcast.  That means you can find us on YouTube’s Boswell Media Sports channel, and even watch us at home on your smart TV!

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Whippets Lose to Knights in Collinsville

Video: “Glimpses of Greatness”

Whippets Beat Bearcats in High-Scoring Game

Whippets’ Tony Terry named Mississippi Softball Coach of the Year

Whippets Win Big in Lewisburg

Whippets Lose to Winona Tigers