Whippets Shut Out Gators

In only the second game played at the newly-renovated Landrum Field, the Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Leake Central Gators in the last scheduled home game of the season.

This game was all Whippets. Final 21-0.

Javen Mallet and Lee Wade were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next week, the Whippets travel to Meridian and play the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans. All Whippets games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app. Also, this game is planned to be video broadcast. That means you can find us on YouTube’s Boswell Media Sports channel, and even watch us at home on your smart TV!