Whippets sign to play with local community colleges

A couple of Whippet athletes will be continuing their careers at local community colleges.

Madison Autry signed Tuesday morning to play for East Central Community College.

The 2020 tennis season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Autry and her partner captured the Girls Doubles Region championship during the 2019 season and went on to play in the state tournament.

Additionally, Jacob Gibson signed to play golf at Meridian Community College.

Both signings were held at the Kosciusko High School library.