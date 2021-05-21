Whippets soccer announces award winners

The Kosciusko Whippets boys and girls soccer team’s held their end of the year banquet Thursday night.

During the banquet, which was held at Jason’s Southern Table, the coaches announced award winners from the season.

2021 Kosciusko Boys soccer award winners:

Rookie of the Year – Vincent Miller

Offensive Player – Jon Gant

Defensive Player – Thomas Sims

Most Improved – Jorge Orduna

Whippet Award – Robert Pickle

MVP – Cody Pope

2021 Kosciusko Girls soccer award winners:

Rookie of the Year – Savannah Presley

Offensive Player – Raven Pernell

Defensive Player – Gracie Williams

Most Improved – Austin Jones

Whippet Award – Alexandra West

MVP – Mary Patton Henderson

Manager Alex Holmes