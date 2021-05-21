Whippets soccer announces award winners

The Kosciusko Whippets boys and girls soccer team’s held their end of the year banquet Thursday night.
During the banquet, which was held at Jason’s Southern Table, the coaches announced award winners from the season.
2021 Kosciusko Boys soccer award winners:
- Rookie of the Year – Vincent Miller
- Offensive Player – Jon Gant
- Defensive Player – Thomas Sims
- Most Improved – Jorge Orduna
- Whippet Award – Robert Pickle
- MVP – Cody Pope
2021 Kosciusko Girls soccer award winners:
- Rookie of the Year – Savannah Presley
- Offensive Player – Raven Pernell
- Defensive Player – Gracie Williams
- Most Improved – Austin Jones
- Whippet Award – Alexandra West
- MVP – Mary Patton Henderson
Manager Alex Holmes