Lady Whippets Lose First Game of North Championship Series

The weather couldn’t hold them back forever. The Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball team played host to a familiar nemesis in the Lady Knights of West Lauderdale Friday night.

The Knights scored two runs in the top of the first. They added five runs in the fourth. The Whippets ended the drought with five runs in the fifth. They then scored two in the seventh, sending the game to extra innings! West Lauderdale scores a run in the ninth, winning game one of this best-of-three series, 8-7.

Gracie Williams was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

The second game of the series is scheduled to be played Saturday evening in Collinsville at 6:00. If necessary, the third game will be played on Sunday, Mother’s Day, in Kosciusko at 6:30. Stayed tuned to Breezy News for any changing details.

All of the Lady Whippets journey for the championship will be here on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and, if available, video on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.