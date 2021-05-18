Whippets softball announces season awards

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets held the team’s end of the year awards banquet Monday night.

After a meal and a slideshow of pictures from throughout the season, head coach Tony Terry announced the award winners.

At the end of the night, a postseason video was shown and the four Whippet seniors honored Terry for his 350th win with the program.

List of Whippet softball award winners:

Lady Whippet Award – Kathryn Clare Schuler

Defensive MVP – Emmagail Kelley

Offensive MVP – Mary Kimble Price

MVP – Kelly Hood

Most Improved -Maicee Coleman

Run to the Road Award – Campbell Blaine

Coaches Award – Emma Rush

MS Association of Coaches 4A-5A-6A All Star Team

Kelly Hood

All State Tournament Team

Kelly Hood

Makynlee Dickerson

Kathryn Clare Schuler

Mary Kimble Price

Gracie Williams

Campbell Blaine

Region 4-4A All Division

Kelly Hood

Emmagail Kelley

Campbell Blaine

Mary Kimble Price

Honorable Mention Region 4-4A