Whippets softball announces season awards

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets held the team’s end of the year awards banquet Monday night.

After a meal and a slideshow of pictures from throughout the season, head coach Tony Terry announced the award winners.

At the end of the night, a postseason video was shown and the four Whippet seniors honored Terry for his 350th win with the program.

List of Whippet softball award winners:

  • Lady Whippet Award – Kathryn Clare Schuler
  • Defensive MVP – Emmagail Kelley
  • Offensive MVP – Mary Kimble Price
  • MVP – Kelly Hood
  • Most Improved -Maicee Coleman
  • Run to the Road Award – Campbell Blaine
  • Coaches Award – Emma Rush

MS Association of Coaches 4A-5A-6A All Star Team

  • Kelly Hood

All State Tournament Team

  • Kelly Hood
  • Makynlee Dickerson
  • Kathryn Clare Schuler
  • Mary Kimble Price
  • Gracie Williams
  • Campbell Blaine

Region 4-4A All Division

  • Kelly Hood
  • Emmagail Kelley
  • Campbell Blaine
  • Mary Kimble Price

Honorable Mention Region 4-4A

  • Kathryn Clare Schuler
  • Lizzie Kate Jones
  • Gracie Williams
  • Alexandra West
  • Makynlee Dickerson
  • Emma Rush

 

 

 

