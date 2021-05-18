Whippets softball announces season awards

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets held the team’s end of the year awards banquet Monday night.
After a meal and a slideshow of pictures from throughout the season, head coach Tony Terry announced the award winners.
At the end of the night, a postseason video was shown and the four Whippet seniors honored Terry for his 350th win with the program.
List of Whippet softball award winners:
- Lady Whippet Award – Kathryn Clare Schuler
- Defensive MVP – Emmagail Kelley
- Offensive MVP – Mary Kimble Price
- MVP – Kelly Hood
- Most Improved -Maicee Coleman
- Run to the Road Award – Campbell Blaine
- Coaches Award – Emma Rush
MS Association of Coaches 4A-5A-6A All Star Team
- Kelly Hood
All State Tournament Team
- Kelly Hood
- Makynlee Dickerson
- Kathryn Clare Schuler
- Mary Kimble Price
- Gracie Williams
- Campbell Blaine
Region 4-4A All Division
- Kelly Hood
- Emmagail Kelley
- Campbell Blaine
- Mary Kimble Price
Honorable Mention Region 4-4A
- Kathryn Clare Schuler
- Lizzie Kate Jones
- Gracie Williams
- Alexandra West
- Makynlee Dickerson
- Emma Rush