Whippets Softball Clinches First Round of Playoffs

Coming off a win Friday night, the Lady Whippets played the Corinth Warriors again Saturday evening in the second game of the first best-of-three series in their playoff season. They started off hot, with four runs in the first inning and kept up the momentum with a total of nine unanswered runs in the first three innings. The Warriors got on the board in the top of the fourth, but it wasn’t enough told back the tide of the Whippets. The final score was 10-3, and the Lady Whippets progress to the second round of the playoffs.

Gracie Williams was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

