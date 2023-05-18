Whippets softball coach to take over Central Holmes program

HomeAttalaWhippets softball coach to take over Central Holmes program

Long time Kosciusko High School softball coach has been announced as the new softball coach at Central Holmes.

Terry took over as Whippet softball head coach in 2004.

In his 19 seasons as head coach, Terry recorded over 400 wins, three State Championships, four North State Championships, and 13 Region Championships.

In September 2022, Terry was named the MHSAA/NFHS Softball Coach of the Year.

Additionally, the Lady Whippets played for the North State Championship in each of his last 8 seasons.

The Kosciusko School District has not yet made a decision on Terry’s successor.

