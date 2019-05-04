Whippets Softball Loses Game One in Quarter-Final Series

The Kosciusko Whippets Fast-Pitch Softball team lost to the Tishomingo County Lady Braves Friday night with a final score of 5-3.

The bleachers were filled and tension was high as the Lady Whippets hosted the Tishomingo County Braves for game one of the quarter-finals for the north state championship. The game started off hard and didn’t let up. Both teams scored a run in the first inning. After that, the play was quick and fierce, with both sides holding the other scoreless for three full innings.

In the fifth, the visiting Lady Braves scored a run that only served to amp up the tension. But it was in the sixth that the sparks really flew. Tishomingo County scored three. Kosciusko scored two. They then faced each other down, scoreless in the seventh, for the final score of 5-3.

Weather permitting, game two, and a third game if necessary, is scheduled for five p.m. in Tishomingo County on Saturday. Stay tuned to Breezy for updates on time changes, delays, or postponements. All Whippet updates and softball games are available on Breezy101, breezynews.com, and the BreezyNews app.