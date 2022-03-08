Whippets softball star nominated for Athlete of the Week

A Kosciusko Whippets softball player has been nominated for Scorebook Live’s Athlete of the Week.

Whippets pitcher Mary Kimble Price earned the nomination for her performances during the week of Feb. 28 – March 6.

In games that week against Lake and Ethel, Kimble hit three homeruns, a triple, three doubles, and a single.

The official release from the website reads: “Mary Kimble Price, Kosciusko Softball: Recorded two home runs and two doubles in a 12-4 win over Lake, and also hit for a ‘cycle’ in a 11-3 win over Ethel.”

Candidates for SBLive’s Athlete of the Week are nominated by fans, readers, and the SBLive.com staff.

Voting for Athlete of the Week will be open through Sunday, March 13 at 11:59 pm.

The winner will be announced Monday, March 14.

To see the complete list of nominees and/or to case your vote, visit scorebooklive.com.