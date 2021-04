The Whippets softball team defeated the Corinth Warriors when they opened their playoffs in a road game to Corinth Friday night. The home girls came out strong, scoring five runs in the first three innings, including a homerun by Kelly Hood in the top of the second. They never let up, and the final score was 11-6.

Kelly Hood was named Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us on Breezy 101 tomorrow at 5PM for the second game in this first series of the softball playoffs.