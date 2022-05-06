Whippets Softball Wins Again

The Whippets softball team traveled to Pontotoc Thursday evening to play the Pontotoc Warriors in the first game of the third round of the Region 4-4A playoffs.

They established a small lead in the first inning and, despite many close calls, never gave it up and finished with the win, 3-2.

Anna Grace Whitehead was named the Player of the Game.

Join us tomorrow when the Warriors come to Kosciusko for game two. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00, and the pre-game show starts shortly before that. You can find us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.