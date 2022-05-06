HomeLocalWhippets Softball Wins Again

Whippets Softball Wins Again

The Whippets softball team traveled to Pontotoc Thursday evening to play the Pontotoc Warriors in the first game of the third round of the Region 4-4A playoffs.

They established a small lead in the first inning and, despite many close calls, never gave it up and finished with the win, 3-2.

Anna Grace Whitehead was named the Player of the Game.

Join us tomorrow when the Warriors come to Kosciusko for game two.  First pitch is scheduled for 6:00, and the pre-game show starts shortly before that.  You can find us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.

