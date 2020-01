The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans Tuesday night in the first broadcast game of the season. In a quick-moving, always close game, the Lady Whippets came up short, 47-45. The boy’s team fared much better, winning with a score of 69-55.

Join us on Friday when the Whippets travel to Collinsville to play the West Lauderdale Knights. The game will be broadcast on Breezy 101, starting a few minutes before six.