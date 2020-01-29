Whippets Split Wins in Basketball Action

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted long-time rivals, the Louisville Wildcats, in basketball Tuesday evening. Both games were close at times and very exciting for the fans. After keeping close most of the game, the Lady Whippets lost their game 59-44. The boys went down to the wire, with several lead changes in the last minute of play. After overtime, Kosciusko came up the winner with a score of 69-63.

Join us next Tuesday when the Whippets travel to Collinsville to play West Lauderdale. The game will be broadcast on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app, starting at a few minutes ’til six.