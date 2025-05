The Kosciusko Whippets will host a spring game at Landrum Field to close out the spring football season.

The game will be played Thursday, May 15 beginning at 6:00 pm.

In the game, Kosciusko will face East Webster.

Spring football games consist of two regulation periods followed by a 20 minute quarter of junior varsity.

For more information on Whippets football, follow @KosciuskoFB on X/Twitter.