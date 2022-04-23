Whippets Start Baseball Playoffs with a Shutout!

HomeLocalWhippets Start Baseball Playoffs with a Shutout!

The Kosciusko Whippets started their playoff run Friday evening hosting the Gentry High School Rams of Indianola.  In the regular season, they were undefeated in regional play, and tonight’s game showed why:  The home team shut them out and ended the game with a score of 16-0 after 2 1/2 innings!

Hayden Rogers was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us tomorrow for an audio-only broadcast when the Whippets travel to Indianola to play Game Two with the Rams.  First pitch is scheduled for 1PM, but our pre-game show starts at 12:50!

