The Kosciusko Whippets defeated the Knights of West Lauderdale in basketball action Tuesday night.The girls’ team took off like a rocket and never looked back. Their final score was 82-36. The boys got off to a slower start but finished the night, still undefeated in region play, with a score of 64-46.

