Whippets to face familiar opponent in opening round of playoffs

The Kosciusko Whippets will face a familiar opponent in the opening round of the MHSAA 4A playoffs Friday night.

The team will go on the road to take on Caledonia.

Both teams were a part of Region 4-4A from 2007 – 2016.

Friday’s game will be the first meeting between schools since 2016.

With the 26-23 loss to Louisville last Thursday, the Whippets fell to the 3-seed in the division while Caledonia is the 2-seed out of Region 1-4A.

The winner of the game will advance to play the winner of Pontotoc and Gentry.

Friday’s game is set for a 7:00 pm kickoff.

Pregame coverage begins at 6:20 on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 app.