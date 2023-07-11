HomeAttalaWhippets to host McAdams, Eupora, and New Hope in preseason jamboree

Whippets to host McAdams, Eupora, and New Hope in preseason jamboree

Kosciusko’s Whippet stadium will play host to a preseason jamboree ahead of the 2023 football season.

The jamboree is set for Friday, Aug. 18.

In addition to the Whipppets, the jamboree will feature McAdams, Eupora, and New Hope.

McAdams will face off against Eupora in the first scrimmage of the night.

Kosciusko and New Hope will face off in the 2nd game.

Presason football jamboree games consist of two regulation periods followed by a 20 minute quarter of junior varsity.

The 2023 high school football regular season will begin Friday, Aug. 25.

