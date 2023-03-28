Whippets to host spring football jamboree

The Kosciusko Whippets will host a jamboree at Landrum Field to close out the spring football season.

The jamboree will be held Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12 and feature 10 teams, including Ethel, Choctaw County, and Kosciusko.

Spring football jamboree games consist of two regulation periods followed by a 20 minute quarter of junior varsity.

Kosciusko Spring Jamboree Schedule: