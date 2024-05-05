Whippets to host spring football jamboree May 9

The Kosciusko Whippets will host a jamboree at Landrum Field to close out the spring football season.

The jamboree will be held Thursday, May 9 beginning at 4:00 pm.

Teams participating include Kosciusko, Grenada, Winston Academy, Leake Central, JZ George, and East Webster.

Spring football jamboree games consist of two regulation periods followed by one quarter of junior varsity.

Kosciusko Spring Jamboree Schedule: