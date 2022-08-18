Whippets to move opening game to Yazoo County; first home game to be Sept. 16

Kosciusko will now go on the road to open the 2022 season.

According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the first game against Yazoo County will now be played at Yazoo County instead of Kosciusko.

Game time will still be 7:30 pm.

Here is the school’s official statement:

“The Kosciusko Whippet Football teams will, unfortunately, have to begin the season with a series of road games. The turf project at Landrum Field has been delayed due to a production shortage with the turf manufacturer. Due to this delay, the first high school home football game at Landrum Field this season will be Friday, September 16th at 7:30pm when the Whippets

take on Choctaw County High School and the first junior high/junior varsity home football game will be Monday, September 19th vs. Philadelphia beginning at 5:00pm. The games prior to September 16th will all be away games.”

Due to the delay, the Sept. 9 game against Lewisburg will also now be an away game.

The updated high school and junior high football schedule is pictured below.