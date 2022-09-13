Whippets’ Tony Terry named Mississippi Softball Coach of the Year

Kosciusko Whippets head softball coach Tony Terry has been named the MHSAA/NFHS Softball Coach of the Year.

Terry was honored with the award Tuesday night during a meeting of the Kosciusko School Board.

According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, being named the MS High School Softball Coach of the Year nominates Terry for the National High School Coach of the Year.

Terry has been the head coach of Whippet softball since 2004.

In May, he coached his team to its 2nd straight 4A State Championship.

In his 18 seasons as head coach, Terry has 397 career wins and has won three State Championships, four North State Championships, and 12 Region Championships.

Additionally, Terry and the Lady Whippets have reached the North State Championship series every season since 2015.