Whippets’ Tony Terry one of 8 finalists for National Softball Coach of the Year

Kosciusko Whippets head softball coach Tony Terry has been named a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Softball Coach of the Year.

Terry is one of eight nationwide finalists for the award.

The winner will be announced at the Coach of the Year Ceremony at the NHSACA Convention July 27 in Lincoln, NE.

NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

Terry has been the head coach of Whippet softball since 2004.

In May, he coached his team to its 2nd straight 4A State Championship.

In his 18 seasons as head coach, Terry has 397 career wins and has won three State Championships, four North State Championships, and 12 Region Championships.

Additionally, Terry and the Lady Whippets have reached the North State Championship series every season since 2015.