Whippets Triumph at Homecoming

After crowning Hannah Olive the 2021 Kosciusko Whippets Homecoming Queen, our hometown boys hosted the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans in Friday’s homecoming game.

The Whippets dominated the first half with a half-time score of 28-0. They continued the shutout until the final play of the game when the Trojans got onto the board and finished with the score 56-6.

Keonte Williams and Jeremy Whitcomb were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game. Now that’s something to smile about!

Next week, the final game of the regular season will be played on Thursday. Join us when the Whippets face their long-time rival, the Louisville Wildcats. The pregame show begins at 6:30 on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app. Video stream available on our website and the Boswell Sports Channel on Youtube.