Whippets weigh-in on #WeWantToPlay movement

High school football players are following their collegiate counterparts in participating in the the #WeWantToPlay movement.

The movement originated on Twitter when several high profile college football players stated they want to play the 2020 football season and not see it cancelled due to coronavirus.

“I think that we all as a team want to play,” said Whippets returning starting quarterback Ethan Wood.

Wood and his teammates have been going to voluntary workouts since June 1 and head coach Casey Orr says the team wants the chance to play.

“My guys have worked really hard all summer long to get the opportunity to play,” Orr said. “I know they’re excited about the opportunity to play and we’re hopeful that we get that.”

Whippets star wide receive Antonio Harmon retweeted a tweet from fellow Dandy Dozen member Ty Cooper of Lousiville that expressed his interest in playing.

If you take away Football from us you’re going to put us more at risk and getting into trouble. Football is a gateway to be free for us. This is the only sport you can hit someone and get away with it!#WeWantToPlay — Ty Cooper (@TyvorisCooper) August 10, 2020

In July, the Mississippi High School Activities Association announced that it would delay the start of season from Aug. 20 to Sept. 4.

As of now, the teams can begin practice for the season beginning Monday, Aug. 17.

The Whippets are set to open the season Friday, Sept. 4 on the road against Winona.