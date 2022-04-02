HomeLocalWhippets Win Again Against Trojans

Whippets Win Again Against Trojans

by

After defeating the Trojans previously this week, the Whippets welcomed the Trojans to Kosciusko for their repeat matchup Friday night.

After the first inning, the score was 2-1 Whippets until the Whippets broke away in the fourth with seven runs, 9-1.  Scoring two more in the fifth, the Whippets finished the game 11-1.  The Whippets improved their record to 11-5 and, more importantly, 8-0 in regional play!

Ethan Wood was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Our next broadcast, scheduled for Tuesday, is now scheduled for Monday, April 4th, due to the expectation of inclement weather.  Join us on MONDAY for more Whippets baseball action!

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Whippets Baseball Wins at NE Lauderdale

HOSA Students Win at State Competition

Pair of Whippets named to 2022 Dandy Dozen

Whippets softball star nominated for Athlete of the Week

Whippets Baseball Notch Another Win

Bulldogs advance in playoffs with blowout win