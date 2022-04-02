Whippets Win Again Against Trojans

After defeating the Trojans previously this week, the Whippets welcomed the Trojans to Kosciusko for their repeat matchup Friday night.

After the first inning, the score was 2-1 Whippets until the Whippets broke away in the fourth with seven runs, 9-1. Scoring two more in the fifth, the Whippets finished the game 11-1. The Whippets improved their record to 11-5 and, more importantly, 8-0 in regional play!

Ethan Wood was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Our next broadcast, scheduled for Tuesday, is now scheduled for Monday, April 4th, due to the expectation of inclement weather. Join us on MONDAY for more Whippets baseball action!