Whippets Win Against Choctaw Central Warriors

The Kosciusko Whippets football team traveled to Choctaw Central to play the Warriors in Friday night action. The Warriors drew first blood, but the Whippets came back with their own touchdown. First quarter, 7-7. The Whippets really took off in the second quarter. Halftime score, 28-14.

In the second half, Kosciusko maintained their lead and finished with the win, 35-20. The Whippets remain undefeated, and 1-0 in region play.

Javen Mallett was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us next week at Landrum Field when the home team hosts the West Lauderdale Knights. Pre-game begins at 6:30, here on breezynews.com, Breezy 101, and the Breezy News app.