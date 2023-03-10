HomeLocalWhippets Win Against Dragons in Game Moved to Goodman

Whippets Win Against Dragons in Game Moved to Goodman

by

On Thursday, the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team hosted the Pisgah Dragons in a game moved to the Holmes Community College campus.

The Dragons drew first blood with two runs in the third inning.  The Whippets scored four runs in the fifth to take the lead.  In the sixth, Pisgah added two, tying the game.  Kosciusko added four runs, pulling ahead 8-4.  In the seventh, the Dragons came back with three.  But it wasn’t enough.  The Whippets came out on top 8-7 and are now 6-3 on the season.

Benny Powell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us for our next broadcast on the 18th when the Whippets host New Hope.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Pisgah vs Kosciusko baseball game moved to Holmes CC

McAdams falls in 1A State Championship game

McAdams Bulldogs advance to South State semifinals

Whippets’ Tony Terry one of 8 finalists for National Softball Coach of the Year

Whippets Open Baseball Season with a Loss to Ridgeland

Kosciusko Little Whippets Registration