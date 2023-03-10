Whippets Win Against Dragons in Game Moved to Goodman

On Thursday, the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team hosted the Pisgah Dragons in a game moved to the Holmes Community College campus.

The Dragons drew first blood with two runs in the third inning. The Whippets scored four runs in the fifth to take the lead. In the sixth, Pisgah added two, tying the game. Kosciusko added four runs, pulling ahead 8-4. In the seventh, the Dragons came back with three. But it wasn’t enough. The Whippets came out on top 8-7 and are now 6-3 on the season.

Benny Powell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us for our next broadcast on the 18th when the Whippets host New Hope.