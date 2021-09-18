Whippets Win Against Local Rival Choctaw County

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Ackerman to play the Choctaw County Chargers Friday evening. The score was tied 7-7 when they got a lightning delay late in the first quarter. After the restart, the Whippets scored in the top of the second, and 14-7 was the halftime score.

The third quarter sees Choctaw tie the game, 14-14. The fourth quarter sees Kosciusko pull ahead, 21-14, 21-20, and 28-20 being the final.

Lee Wade and Eli Kemp were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.

Next week, the Whippets hosts the Forest Bearcats. Join us on Breezy 101, the BreezyNews app, or breezynews.com.