Whippets Win Against Rival Wildcats

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team defeated the Louisville Wildcats Tuesday afternoon in a game moved up from weather concerns. The Whippets dominated throughout, and the game was called after three and a half innings to try to get another game in ahead of the weather. The Whippets won 20-3.

Walker Hill was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us on Thursday when the home-town Whippets travel to Louisville for the rematch with the Wildcats. The game will be broadcast, audio-only, on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.