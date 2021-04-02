Whippets Win Against Rival Wildcats

Kosciusko Baseball traveled to Louisville to play the rival Wildcats Thursday evening. Coming off a big loss to the Whippets on Tuesday, the Wildcats really needed a win. But, once again, the Whippets dominated the evening and came away with the win, final score being 12-2.

Ethan Wood was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

