Whippets Win Against Trojans in Thursday Night Rematch

Coming off a stinging defeat at the hands of the Trojans the night before, the Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Northeast Lauderdale in Meridian for the rematch in Thursday night baseball, moved up from expected storms for Friday.

The Trojans got first blood with a home run in the bottom of the first. The Whippets tied it up in the top of the third. The Whippets then took off in the top of the fourth, taking a commanding lead that they never let go. Final score, Whippets won 11-1.

Ethan Wood was named the Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the game.

Come back Tuesday for more exciting Whippets baseball when they host West Lauderdale.