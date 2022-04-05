Whippets Win Against West Lauderdale in Major Regional Matchup!

The Kosciusko Whippets travelled to Collinsville Monday night and played the West Lauderdale Knights. Both undefeated in regional play, the game had huge playoff ramifications.

The Knights drew first blood with a run in the first. But the Whippets answered with four in the second inning. After that, it was a slugfest and went into the seventh tied at six. But the Whippets came out on top with a final score of 10-6.

Will Carter was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us on Friday when the Knights come to Kosciusko looking for redemption. Whippets baseball broadcasts are carried on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app. Friday night’s game will include a video broadcast available on YouTube through the link on breezynews.com and the Boswell Media Sports channel on YouTube.