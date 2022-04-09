Whippets Win Baseball Regional Title!

The Kosciusko Whippets defeated the West Lauderdale Knights Friday night, securing an undisputed district title.

Playing at home in the last district game on the schedule and against the only other team in contention for the number one spot, it all came down to Friday night’s action. It started out fairly even, 1-1 after one. Then the Whippets took off with five in the second, and they never looked back. They finished with a score of 10-5.

Ethan Wood was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about.

the #1 seed in Region 4-4A!